Leaked photos show an Intel NUC with Kaby Lake CPU and Vega GPU

Intel last week announced it was working with AMD to develop a multi-chip module combining a Core processor with Radeon graphics. Aimed at gamers, this MCM was to find its way into thinner and lighter laptops, Intel said, but we had a hunch it might also wiggle its way into other product segments, like small form factor desktops and all-in-one PCs. Now a photo has emerged showing the MCM plopped into a NUC (Next Unit of Computing), reinforcing our belief that it won't be just laptops that benefit from Intel and AMD working together.

The photo was posted to Chip Hell and shows the motherboard of the NUC outside of the chassis. Assuming the photo is real, this likely the successor to Intel's Skull Canyon NUC.

<em>TechPowerUp via Chip Hell. Click for original.</em> (Image credit: Chip Hell)

The long and rectangular MCM combines a quad-core Kaby Lake-H CPU die with custom Radeon graphics based on AMD's Vega GPU architecture. It is surrounded by two VRM areas and flanked by a pair of DDR4 SO-DIMM slots with dual-channel memory installed. There is also an M.2 slot populated with an 120GB NVMe SSD, and two SATA 6Gbps ports for additional storage.

There is no accompanying information, such as when this might come out or how much it will cost. But the idea of a NUC with a Core CPU and Vega graphics is pretty tantalizing.