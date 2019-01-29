Kingdom Hearts 3 isn't on PC, but these PC mods almost make up for it

Kingdom Hearts 3 is finally out, the closing chapter in an epic adventure about our favorite Disney and Final Fantasy characters kissing, I think. OK, so I don't know what Kingdom Hearts is about. I played the first game as an impressionable teen and remember very little except that I lost the copy of KH I borrowed from a friend and that I found it years later and kept it anyway. It's still in my parents' basement. I'll never tell.

For better or worse, Kingdom Hearts 3 isn't on PC, so we're stuck living vicariously through complex YouTube lore explainers and troubling screenshots of Woody fighting shadow beasts devoid of any context (not that it would help). But Kingdom Hearts is basically a fan-fiction series anyway, so why not turn to the most powerful engines for imagination on PC to get our fill of Disney and Final Fantasy characters kissing? The real Kingdom Hearts 3 is already on PC. You just need these mods and a little—OK, a lot—of imagination.

Left 4 Dead 2

This Kingdom Hearts mod collection has it all. Unique player models from the series for every playable L4D character, models for the monsters, keyblades for bats, Kingdom Hearts menus, and even a Moogle skin for the gnome. Live out the darkest KH timeline.

Civilization 5

The Kingdom Hearts timeline won't be so intimidating once you rewrite it with your own Kingdom Hearts civilization . A unique keyhole building and Sora hero unit will make nuking another continent cuter than ever. Disney approves, I'm sure. Oh, and be sure to include the KH religions mod . Gotta keep it canon.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

It's Skyrim, so you know there's going to be mods for whatever you're looking for. Let's start with the first building block: a Sora player model and optional follower . Be Sora and be followed by Sora. Already a dream. Next, you'll want the keyblade collection , which bundles up about two-dozen keyblade models with unique stats. Finally, do like Sora does, and summon those keyblades from thin air with the keyblade summoner mod .

Final Fantasy 15

Now for a more natural fit. While I'm still waiting on proper nude mods for Final Fantasy 15, at least we can play as Sora and deck out our characters in 15 different weapons and items from the Kingdom Hearts series for the time being.

Beat Saber

If you're feeling a little off beat, the key to finding it might literally be a large key. Two of them, to be precise. You'll need the Beat Saber song loader plugin to get this one working. Once you do, just follow the instructions listed in the YouTube video description.

The Sims 4

The thing they don't tell you about the greatest crossover events in history is that the fictional characters belonging to each intellectual property see their grand adventures as nothing more than another nine-to-five. With this Kingdom Hearts career mod for The Sims 4, we can finally get some overdue perspective. What is a keyblade if not a keyboard, and who is Goofy if not Deborah from accounting?

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

"This mod plans to change every texture, music, sound and perhaps a few rooms to a Kingdom Hearts variant. For example: Mom's Knife = Keyblade (obvious one)."

Call of Duty: World at War

Don't download this. First of all, it's a mod for a game that I didn't think anyone made mods for. Secondly, it's a flat nightmare realm using assets ripped directly from Kingdom Hearts. Thirdly, there's something deeply disturbing about a Kingdom Hearts cutscene playing out from within a Call of Duty game. Disney and Final Fantasy was enough. We cannot allow teabagging to become Kingdom Hearts canon.