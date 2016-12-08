Kingdom Come: Deliverance is fast approaching completion, here's an update video

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an ambitious medieval RPG steeped in realism. In other words, you're not going to encounter dragons or elves or mysterious talking mushrooms: you're just going to encounter other humans, and maybe, I guess, bears. Warhorse Studios recently delayed the game into 2017, and after watching the latest developer update, it's obvious why they did.

"We now have all the features in the game, the whole world is built, and all the quests and most of the assets are in," the studio's Daniel Varvas explains in the video, embedded below. "As you can expect, when we put all this together, everything broke and now we have to fix it." That's optimisation for you, folks.

The studio is working on the PS4 and Xbox One ports in tandem, but Varvas believes that process is helping the PC version, rather than hindering it.

"PC players are usually afraid that the console ports are compromising the PC version, but I wouldn't say this is our case," he says. "Console versions are forcing us to work harder on optimizing the game and Kingdom Come is developed on PC primarily and ported to consoles. Optimizations on the consoles will help will help us to make it run better on all the other platforms, including PC."

It's a lengthy video, full of new info about the game and its development. The game is due at some point in 2017.