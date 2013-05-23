Kerbal Space Program's 0.20 update lets you capture with flags

As any good conspiracy nut will tell you, flags contain shocking secrets. And the one planted on the supposedly "Munar" surface of this Kerbal Space Program update video is clearly flapping around. FAKERS! This was clearly a staged performance to highlight the new flag-planting feature! Normally, I'd be furious, but those newly expanded rovers are just too damn adorable.

As well as the new vehicle parts and customisable flags, SQUAD's 0.20 milestone release also brings engine optimisation, bug fixes and editor improvements to the sandbox alpha.

Full patch notes below:



7 new Parts and 2 IVA Spaces

Cupola with IVA

Small Lander with IVA

2 new Probe cores

New large docking clamp

New Medium wheel

Attachable command seats for kerbals

Customizable Flags for your space program



Kerbals on Eva can plant flags with editable plaques

23 Stock flags to choose from.

Flags are Moddable, Make your own flag!

Editor Improvements



Added Flag interface to editor

The Editor no longer requires you to start with a command pod when building a ship.

The Editor now allows deleting or replacing the first part of your ship.

Optimizations and New Features



Vessel Filtering for the tracking station

Added Kerbal Knowledge base for vessel and planetary information

Upgraded scene loader and refresh logic

Added Game Database and repogrammed part loaders.

Mods and stock parts can now have their own folders for organization

New Loading Screens

Optimization of Memory Usage (Approximately 30% average reduction in usage)

Upgraded debug menu allows parts and cfg files to be reloaded while the game

Bug Fixes!

Thanks, PCGamesN .