Juju announced, a lighthearted platformer for kids from the Shadow Warrior team

The name Flying Wild Hog, if it means anything to you at all, probably invokes images of blood-soaked, over-the-top first-person shooters. This is the studio that gave us Hard Reset and the wildly entertaining Shadow Warrior reboot , after all. So why is its next project a colorful, kid-friendly platformer about a shaman panda named Juju and his lizard sidekick Peyo? I can't even begin to guess.

Oh no—Jumbee has been kidnapped! And now it's up to his son Juju, with his lizard pal Peyo at his side, to rescue him from the clutches of the wicked Calypso! Luckily for them and us, Jumbee was able to give Juju his magical mask, empowering him with the ability to fight back against the very-brightly-colored forces of evil.

When I first saw this trailer I thought that maybe it was a joke, and that Lo Wang would blast his way onto the screen in the last few seconds, shouting, "Who wants more Wang?" But it didn't happen, and in the wake of today's announcement of The Talos Principle , a thoughtful first-person puzzle game from the studio responsible for Serious Sam, I'm starting to think that maybe there's just something in the water over there.

Juju is slated to launch in the fall, and if you don't believe me you can look for yourself at jujuandpeyo.com .