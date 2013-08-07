John Carmack becomes Oculus VR's new chief technical officer

Update: Bethesda and Id have clarified the situation in a statement to Kotaku : "John will spend time working out of Oculus as part of his role with them, but he will also continue to work at id."

Original: Oculus VR - creators of the magical Oculus Rift face goggles - have just announced that Id's John Carmack will serve as their new chief technical officer. It's a good fit for the programming genius, not least because the Rift isn't, as I like to assume, powered by pixie dust and wishes.

"I have fond memories of the development work that led to a lot of great things in modern gaming – the intensity of the first person experience, LAN and internet play, game mods, and so on," writes Carmack , explaining his reasons for joining Oculus. "Duct taping a strap and hot gluing sensors onto Palmer's early prototype Rift and writing the code to drive it ranks right up there."

"Now is a special time. I believe that VR will have a huge impact in the coming years, but everyone working today is a pioneer. The paradigms that everyone will take for granted in the future are being figured out today; probably by people reading this message. It's certainly not there yet. There is a lot more work to do, and there are problems we don't even know about that will need to be solved, but I am eager to work on them. It's going to be awesome!"

Carmack already has a history of supporting the Rift. He announced the device to E3 in 2012, and, at QuakeCon 2012, became the first developer to integrate the Rift into a game.

If you weren't convinced before now: listen, seriously, VR is going to be a big thing.