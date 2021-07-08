Popular

Job ads suggest a new Ubisoft studio is opening in Australia

By

The team will work on a "a multiplayer game in a realistic setting".

Ubisoft
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft is currently recruiting for game development positions based in Australia, suggesting the founding of a new—and yet to be formally announced—Sydney-based studio. Ubisoft already has a Sydney-based office focused on servicing the Australian market, but until now it hasn't been involved in game development. 

The roles are wide ranging, but based on job descriptions the studio will be a "AAA game team" in collaboration with Ubisoft San Francisco (responsible for Rocksmith and the South Park games). For the level design role, "multiplayer map design experience" is a plus, while the environment artist role will focus on "full maps creation on a multiplayer game in a realistic setting."

In San Francisco, Ubisoft is currently seeking a lead game designer for a "new multiplatform project" requiring previous experience on "AAA titles" and multiplayer design for PC or console games. 

I've reached out to Ubisoft Australia for comment, but have yet to hear back—I'll update if I do. Whatever the case, Ubisoft does a lot of cross-continent collaboration on its games, with 14 studios lending Ubisoft Montreal a hand on Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The newly announced Assassin's Creed Infinity will be the first jointly developed by the series' main studios, Ubisoft Quebec and Montreal. 

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments