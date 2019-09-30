Jauffre joins The Elder Scrolls: Legends in the Jaws of Oblivion expansion

Jauffre was the Grandmaster of the Blades in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion—the head of the secretive organization that protects the Dragonborn Emperors of Tamriel. He is also the face of one of the new cards coming to The Elder Scrolls: Legends in the Jaws of Oblivion expansion, a trip to the fiery Daedric plane of Oblivion that's set to go live next week.

As a 5 magic 3/9 card, his role in Legends is similar to the one he played in Oblivion: He's not a heavy offensive force but his combination of high health and ability to absorb damage directed at another creature makes him a powerful defender. He effectively adds nine health points to any card in play, unless the incoming damage carries an effect that enables it to bypass defenses. With that, Jauffre can be used to protect especially valuable cards from incoming attack, or be paired with another card that's about to launch an attack of its own, ensuring (hopefully) that it survives the action.

Also coming to the game in the expansion is the new "Invade" mechanic that enables players to empower their Daedric cards by summoning Oblivion Gates in the right lane. The longer a gate stands, the more power it grants to summoned Daedra; a gate that's allowed to stand long enough can eventually grant a newly summoned Daedra every keyword in the game. Obviously, taking them down quickly will be a real priority.

Jaws of Oblivion will add more than 75 new cards to The Elder Scrolls: Legends, including new Daedra cards, based on the events of the Oblivion Crisis—the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon's attempted invasion of the world of Tamriel, which ultimately brought about the end of the Septim Dynasty and the Third Era. (It was pretty big stuff.) It will also feature a new playmat, the Mankar's Paradise and Martin Septim's Ascendance premade Theme Decks, four new card backs, and new music and visual effects.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends – Jaws of Oblivion goes live on October 8. Preordering will get you 50 packs from the expansion when it goes live, one Legendary pack, a premium card back, and "The Herald" title. More information and relevant links are up at legends.bethesda.net.