Infinifactory leaves Early Access

Infinifactory is out of Early Access.

Oh dear, I appear to have written the entire news article in the first sentence. I better pad this out a bit, lest I be caned by the Victorian-era gentlefolk who inexplicably run this website.

Infinifactory is the next game by SpaceChem creator Zachtronics. Like SpaceChem, it involves creating automated production lines. This time, though, it takes place in three dimensions. It was released earlier this year in Early Access, alongside the helpfully demonstrative trailer below.

Now, after "three epic updates and countless bug fixes and usability improvements", it's out for real. We'll have an official with-a-score review available soon, but, for now, you can be reassured by just how smitten Chris was with the original release.