Independent Games Festival award winners: some categories not won by Minecraft

The IGF awards ceremony took place last night at GDC, recognising the best new and forthcoming indie games. Minecraft was the obvious favourite to win the overall prize, which it did, but it wasn't the clean sweep some expected. The Technical Excellence category was instead won by first-person horror Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and Design went to low-fi 2D Rogue-like game Desktop Dungeons.

Here's the full list of winners and nominees, along with where you can play them or at least see them played.

Student Showcase Award

Winner - FRACT

Demo | Trailer

Nominees:



e7



GLiD



OctoDad



PaperPlane



Solace



Tiny and Big



Toys



Technical Excellence

Winner - Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Demo | Trailer

Nominees:



Confetti Carnival



Miegakure



Minecraft



Neverdaunt:8Bit



Excellence In Design

Winner - Desktop Dungeons

Full game | Trailer

Nominees:



Faraway



Minecraft



Nidhogg



Super Crate Box



Best Mobile Game

Winner - Helsing's Fire

Site | Trailer

Nominees:



Colorbind



Halcyon



Shot Shot Shoot



Solipskier



Excellence In Visual Art

Winner - Bit.Trip Runner

Site | Trailer

Nominees:



Bastion



Cave Story (2010 Edition)



The Dream Machine



Hohokum



Excellence In Audio

Winner - Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Demo | Trailer

Nominees:



Bastion



Bit.Trip Beat



Cobalt



Retro City Rampage



Audience Award

Winner - Minecraft

Minecraft Classic (free-to play) | Site | 10 incredible Minecraft creations

Direct2Drive Vision Award

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Demo | Trailer

Nominees:



Flotilla



Confetti Carnival



Hazard: The Journey of Life



NightSky



Nuovo Award

Winner - Nidhogg

Site | Trailer | PC Gamer UK Indie Special podcast - in which Tom and Graham discuss their Nidhogg duels.

Nominees:



Bohm



Brutally Unfair Tactics Totally OK Now (B.U.T.T.O.N.)



The Cat and the Coup



Dinner Date



Hazard: The Journey Of Life



A House in California



Loop Raccord



Seamus McNally Grand Prize

Winner - Minecraft

Minecraft Classic (free-to play) | Site | 10 incredible Minecraft creations

Runners up:



Amnesia: The Dark Descent



Desktop Dungeons



Nidhogg



SpyParty



