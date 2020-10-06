Hyper Scape Season 2 is live now, with a new weapon and district

Ubisoft's lightning fast urban battle royale Hyper Scape enters Season 2 today, bringing a new area to its Neo-Arcadia map and introducing the Atrax explosive weapon. There's also a new limited-time hack coming later this month in the form of Platform, which as the name implies, lets players create a platform wherever they want—good for reaching (and shooting from) hard to reach places.

This new hack will factor heavily into one of the season's time-limited game modes. Floor is Lava will require players to not touch the floor (it's lava, you see) and having a platform you can deploy anywhere will make that a hell of a lot easier. Crown Rush Duo is another time-limited mode, which is pretty self-explanatory: Crown Rush is one of the core game's main modes, and now you'll be able to play it in duos. Meanwhile, Crown Rush solo will now let players slain in the early minutes of a match to be respawned thanks to a new feature called Second Chance.

There's a fair bit else: a Halloween event will take place between October 20 and November 3, which will come with the usual aesthetic trinkets and adornments but will also turn the Crown Rush Squad mode into night. There's a battle pass, more "lore", and a ranking system based on "the ten best matches of each player"—you'll be climbing the ladder from Bronze, through Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond towards Champion, but only in the Crown Rush Squad mode. Full info on what the new season brings is on the Hyper Scape website.

The new season is available right now, and comes ahead of more sweeping changes to the battle royale, which probably hasn't proved as popular as Ubisoft would have wanted it. Check out the battle pass trailer below.