How to get Sevagoth and Epitaph in Warframe

Want to get Warframe Sevagoth as quickly as possible? Of course you do. The new story content for Warframe released this week, called The Call of the Tempestarii. In Call of the Tempestarii we get a story quest where we meet a ghost Railjack ship and its spectral captain, Sevagoth. We also get a plot that features Railjack combat and a fight with the Vala Glarios, a captain of the Corpus faction with a personal vendetta against this fearsome frame. After you finish that adventure, you have the chance to add Sevagoth to your arsenal, and its signature weapon, the Warframe Epitaph.

Sevagoth adds versatility Warframe's battlefield by charging its main ability, Death Well. Here, in this Warframe Sevagoth and Epitaph guide I introduce you to the game's 46th frame, show you how it works in combat with its signature weapon, and showcase a few builds to get you started.

Abilities

Warframe Sevagoth abilities: An overview of the captain of the Tempestarii

Here are Sevagoth's abilities:

Sevagoth's Shadow flies outward, ravaging enemies in his path. Survivors are damaged by Death's Harvest over time. The souls of the dead fill the Death Well. Sow: Plant a death seed in nearby targets to drain their lifeforce. Reap what has been sown to detonate afflicted enemies, dealing a percentage of their health as radial damage. The souls of the dead fill the Death Well.

Plant a death seed in nearby targets to drain their lifeforce. Reap what has been sown to detonate afflicted enemies, dealing a percentage of their health as radial damage. The souls of the dead fill the Death Well. Gloom: Summon a radial pulse wave that ensnares and slows enemies, siphoning their lifeforce for the Death Well. Allies within the wave steal health with each attack.

Summon a radial pulse wave that ensnares and slows enemies, siphoning their lifeforce for the Death Well. Allies within the wave steal health with each attack. Exalted Shadow: When the Death Well fills to above 75 percent, Sevagoth’s Shadow form is ready to be released. Tear the enemy asunder with a collection of melee-focused abilities.

While the Shadow looks similar in design to Chroma’s Effigy, the former is a more refined version of that, mixed with other frames' gameplay elements. A playable character instead of a buff sentry, Shadow changes the gameplay entirely by showing its own approach to melee combat and crowd control. It's able to attract enemies in a similar fashion to Mag’s Pull with its Embrace ability, but mixing it with life steal elements (Consume) and inflicting damage vulnerability and debuffs in an area of effect (Death’s Harvest).

Sevagoth parts

Warframe Sevagoth parts: How to get them

You get Sevagoth’s blueprint for finishing main quest, Call of the Tempestarii, but in to build it, you need to craft several components. As per every frame, these components are the Chassis, Systems, and Neuroptics, and you can obtain their blueprints as drops in the Void Storms of Veil Proxima, Pluto Proxima, and Neptune Proxima, with a ten percent drop chance for all of them. Once the components are crafted, you can start building Sevagoth as follows:

Sevagoth Blueprint

Sevagoth Chassis

Sevagoth Systems

Sevagoth Neuroptics

Orokin Cell x3

25000 Credits

Sevagoth build tips

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Warframe Sevagoth build tips

You can assign mods to the exalted weapon, and the exalted shadow, so you need to decide your approach. Invest at least 2 Forma in each setup so you can use the right mods.

For Sevagoth, ability range is the first priority, since the idea is to fill the Death Well as fast as possible when we use Sow and Gloom. Use Overextended, Stretch, or Augur Reach, because the more reaching distance, the better. Ability strength is also a priority, and you can mix any version of Intensify with Augur Secrets, and Power Drift in the Exilus Slot. Flow should help you not sap your energy too quickly, and from there, any investment in ability efficiency (such as Streamline) is welcome. In the Aura slot, my personal preference is Energy Siphon, which helps when we need to recover energy.

Exalted Shadow abilities benefit immensely from solid ability strength, so try installing mods like Intensify, Power Drift or Augur Secrets, or something a bit spicier like 'Blind Rage' or 'Transient Fortitude'. These skills are a bit demanding in terms of energy, so maximize the energy pool with Flow, or its prime version. Mods for improving Ability Efficiency so the cost is less. Streamline and Fleeting Expertise should be more than adequate for ability efficiency. If there’s any room left, it’s safe to invest in ability range by installing Stretch.

The Shadow Claws have very high status chance and general crit values (it has the highest crit damage multiplier of all the exalted weapons), so prioritize those stats. Any version of True Steel should help you reach over 100 percent critical chance, so Berserker and Organ Shatter are a must for speed and damage. Any version of Pressure Point is also recommended for raw damage, and since it also has high status chance, Condition Overload and Drifting Contact can also help, along with any combination of elemental mods. My personal favorite would be Virulent Scourge and Voltaic Strike to get a corrosive output with a status chance bonus, with a small twist adding life-stealing on my heavy attacks with Life Strike.

Epitaph parts

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Warframe Epitaph farm: How to get it

Nowadays, every frame comes with a signature weapon that has a different boost when you use it with its proper partner. In the case of Sevagoth, that weapon is Epitaph, a sidearm that shoots different types of ammo, depending on whether they’re charged or uncharged shots. It adds dynamism, which fits its versatile robot companion.

Both the weapon and component blueprints are dropped in the Void Storms located in Venus Proxima, Earth Proxima, and Saturn Proxima. Their drop rates vary depending on the location, from ten percent chance in Earth and Venus, and between 12.5 percent and 15 percent in Saturn. With the components crafted, you can can start building Epitaph as follows:

Epitaph Blueprint

Epitaph Barrel

Epitaph Receiver

Orokin Cells x7

20000 Credits

Epitaph build tips

Warframe Epitaph build tips

Epitaph does different damage depending on how you shoot. A fully-charged shot inflicts Slash and Impact damage, with a very high critical chance (in fact, the highest in the game for a secondary weapon) and high critical damage. Alternatively, uncharged shots will inflict high status chance with guaranteed cold damage and a radial explosion of blast damage.

Since the Epitaph does not have to reload nor has ammo reserves, focus on boosting its damage and multi-shot values with mods like Hornet Strike, Barrel Diffusion, Scorch, or Frostbite. Or maximize its crit values with Target Cracker and Pistol Gambit. However, since the projectiles fire low and Epitaph's fire rate is relatively slow, consider making room for Lethal Torrent and Lethal Momentum to mitigate those flaws.