Hearthstone Battlegrounds heroes tier list: who to pick, who to avoid

Your first choice in a Hearthstone Battlegrounds game is your hero, and who you pick will have a big effect on how you play. Some Hero Powers push you toward collecting minions of a certain type, others work best when you diversify, and a few can be put to work supporting multiple strategies.

You're given two hero options to choose from at the start of a game, but if you're willing to splurge on a Descent of Dragons preorder, you can unlock a third hero option. Don’t worry about it too much though, as all heroes can win games.

Some heroes just make it easier to win, and I've played with them all to find out which tend to dominate and which tend to struggle. In this hero tier list, I rate all 24 heroes from best to worst.

Tier S: Best of the best

The Curator

Passive Hero Power: Start the game with a 1/1 Amalgam that has all minion types.

The Curator is easy to play and deceptively powerful. It starts with a 1/1 Amalgam. That’s it. That’s all that its Hero Power does. No big deal, huh? In practice, this means that its early board advantage often wins the early turns, and because the Amalgam has all minion types, it can be buffed by pretty much everything, and at the end of the game it can be a 40/40 minion with Taunt, Divine Shield, and Poisonous. It just kills people.

Tier A: You cannot possibly go wrong with these Heroes

Millificent Manastorm

Passive Hero Power: Mechs in Bob's Tavern have +1/+1.

Millificent Manastorm grants all Mechs in Bob’s Tavern a +1/+1 buff. Because there are plenty of Mechs available and they are one of the easiest minion types to build an army with—almost all of their good stuff comes in at Tavern tiers three and four—Millificent can usually just steamroll into a top-4 finish.

Cobalt Guardians, Junkbots, Security Rovers, and Magnetic Mech buffs form the core of Millificent’s army. Mechs are not the most powerful late-game army, but they can dominate the mid-game so hard that they just win before anyone can build a stronger late-game composition.

A. F. Kay

Passive Hero Power: Skip your first two turns. Start with a minion from Tavern Tier 3 and 4.

If you forgot to brew a cup of coffee before the game, A. F. Kay is the Hero for you. You literally cannot do anything for the first two turns. However, on turn three you get a pair of free Discover spells that give you a tier three and tier four minion. Most of the time you can choose some powerful minions that will guide your strategy for the remainder of the game. Then, you can start to rush up the Tavern Tiers while your powerful minions flatten the opposition for the next couple of turns.

Nefarian

Hero Power (1): At the start of next combat, deal 1 damage to all enemy minions.

Nefarian is the ruler of the late game. His Hero Power deals one damage to all enemy minions, and all the most powerful late-game armies make heavy use of Divine Shields to protect their key minions. Nefarian lets you ignore all those shields, at least until your opponent's minions re-shield any of them. Because Nefarian’s Hero Power costs only one mana, it can easily be used in the mid-game as well for a small power boost while working your way towards the top.

Patchwerk

Passive Hero Power: Start with 60 Health instead of 40.

Patchwerk might not be the smartest hero around, but it is big and bulky. It starts with 60 Health, whereas other heroes have 40 Health. This means that Patchwerk can go for greedy strategies that would be risky for less robust heroes: upgrading Tavern Tiers faster than others or investing in Demons that deal damage to your hero and grow in power while doing so.

King Mukla

Passive Hero Power: Whenever you buy a Beast, add a Banana to your hand.

King Mukla receives a zero-cost Banana that gives a minion +1/+1 every time you buy a Beast. These Bananas can then be used immediately, or they can be saved for later to buff up key minions, such as Scavenging Hyena or Cave Hydra. Beasts are harder to make work than Mechs, but if you can make it all the way to tier 6 and Mama Bear, they are great in the late game.

Tier B: Not too shabby

The Rat King

Passive Hero Power: Whenever you buy a Beast, give it +1/+2. Swaps type each turn.

When The Rat King decides to give you buffs for the minion types you see in Bob’s Tavern, it is awesome. When you refresh the Tavern several times and still find nothing that works with your Hero Power, it feels slightly worse. The most powerful minion buffs in the game come with some uncertainty attached.



Infinite Toki

Hero Power (2): Refresh Bob's Tavern. Add a minion from a higher Tavern Tier.

Toki's Hero Power refreshes the Tavern and adds an additional minion from the next Tavern Tier. This is especially powerful in the late game, where you have guaranteed access to tier 6 minions every turn. You can still get offered Sneed’s Old Shredder instead of that Mama Bear, but chance is always going to hurt you sometimes.



Yogg-Saron, Hope’s End

Hero Power (2): Hire a random minion in Bob's Tavern and give it +1/+1.

Yogg-Saron is the only Hero who can recruit a minion for mere two gold, and it even gives that minion a +1/+1 buff. The catch? It’s a random minion from the Tavern. So sorry you got that Wrath Weaver instead of the Junkbot. Yogg-Saron is called Hope’s End, after all.



Dancin’ Deryl

Passive Hero Power: After you sell a minion, randomly give two minions in Bob's Tavern +1/+1.

Dancin’ Deryl gives a glimpse into the hectic reroll turns from other auto battlers: after you sell a minion, it gives random minions in Bob’s Tavern two +1/+1 buffs. What you want to do with Deryl is to buy a bunch of minions, set up a Tavern where you have only one or two minions left, and frantically sell everything from your hand to create giant behemoths. I just made a 22/24 Cave Hydra; how high can you go?

The Lich King

Hero Power (1): At the start of next combat, give your right-most minion Reborn.

Become the Jailor of the Damned. Give a growing threat or a key Deathrattle minion Reborn. Watch as the opponent tries to kill it, just for it to come back again. Profit.

Note that buffed minions aren't going to come back in their buffed state: they'll be reborn as if a new version of that minion were played. You can't just get two 50/50 Poisonous Amalgams from the deal, so focus on minions that'll make your opponent's life difficult at their base stats.

Bartendotron

Passive Hero Power: Reduce the Cost of Tavern Tiers by (1).

As Bartendotron, you want to get to where the good stuff is, and quickly. Climbing up the Tavern Tiers just a turn ahead of the competition means that you get to call dibs on the best minions, or at least the opportunity to roll for the best minions first.





Lord Jaraxxus

Hero Power (2): Give your Demons +1/+1.

As an Eredar Lord of the Burning Legion, it is your job to make other players respect Demons again. It works fine, when you are able to find a good horde of Demons early in the game and keep buffing them up. If your army consists of some stray cats and a Murloc, you’re in for a rough time.





Tier C: These heroes work at least some of the time

Ragnaros the Firelord

Hero Power (2): At the start of next combat, deal 8 damage to two random enemy minions.

By fire be purged! Ragnaros is actually pretty good when his aim is true and he snipes key minions from the opponent. Bye bye, Mama Bear and Junkbot! It’s just too bad that his aim is all over the place.





The Great Akazamzarak

Hero Power (2): Discover a Secret. Put it into the battlefield.

Akazamzarak can protect your minions and even your life with Secrets. Yes, Ice Block is back! Unused Secrets remain in play, so an early Ice Block can ensure an additional turn later in the game, and in the meanwhile, you can seek out various tricks to gain the upper hand in battles.





Trade Prince Gallywix

Hero Power (1): Add a Gold Coin to your hand.

The ability to save gold for future turns can mean early Tavern Tier upgrades or additional refreshes. It can be difficult to find the right time to save though.









Lich Baz’hial

Hero Power (0): Take 3 damage and add a Gold Coin to your hand.

Baz’hial can make gold out of thin air! Unfortunately, most Baz’hial players accidentally kill themselves while doing so. Free gold can win games, though. No risk, no reward.





Shudderwock

Hero Power (2): Your next Battlecry this turn triggers twice.

Shudderwock specializes in staying on Tavern Tier two and creating gigantic Pogo-Hoppers. It’s not a great thing to specialize in, but it does work occasionally.





George the Fallen

Hero Power (4): Give a friendly minion Divine Shield.

George can protect your key minions with Divine Shield, and each Divine Shield he casts is permanent, so you can spread them over your entire army over time. At four gold each, that is over a very, very long time.



Tier D: You know, you can win games without the Hero Power too

Patches the Pirate

Hero Power (1): At the start of next combat, deal 3 damage to two random enemy minions.

Nope, it’s not the pre-nerf Patches, it’s the post-nerf one. Whereas Ragnaros can kill key minions, Patches can tickle them. Turns out that tickling can in fact remove Divine Shields, but that’s all that it’s good for.





Queen Wagtoggle

Hero Power (1): Give a random friendly Mech, Demon, Murloc and Beast +1 Health.

Tiny health buffs, how cute. It is called Wax Warband, after all. When you have a menagerie army with all minion types, the Hero Power is actually kind of useful. Unfortunately, menagerie compositions are notoriously difficult to build.





Giantfin

Hero Power (1): At the start of next combat, give your minions "Deathrattle: Summon a 1/1 Murloc."

Many 1/1 tokens are useful in the game, for example as fodder to make Junkbot or Scavenging Hyena grow. Unfortunately, Murlocs cannot make anything grow, and as such they are the least useful minion type to have as tokens.



Pyramad

Hero Power (1): Give a random friendly minion +2 Health.

You don’t have to be mad to pick Pyramad, you just have to be tired of winning easily. To be fair, the Health buff can win some mid-game turns, but it becomes less powerful as the game goes on and other players' boards are sporting ultra-buffed minions, too.

Professor Putricide

Hero Power (1): At the start of next combat, give your left-most minion +10 Attack.

Putricide had a great plan: Make the first hit a big one and smash through the opponent’s defenses! Unfortunately, he forgot that Divine Shields are really popular in Battlegrounds, and that makes him the worst hero in the game.