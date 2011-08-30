Hawken trailer shows gorgeous cityscapes and frantic bot battles

A strange mix of awe and astonishment is the standard accompaniment to new Hawken footage, and the latest trailer from PAX offers nothing less. The world Adhesive Games have created in less than a year with the Unreal Engine is remarkable, but how will it play? The rattling mechs are quicker than you'd think to look at them, and the close combat tussles with other bots are made more chaotic with the addition of heavy ordinance. Hawken doesn't have a release date just yet, sadly, but you can sate your mech lust with more information over on the Hawken site .