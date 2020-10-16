Having conquered AdventureQuest 3D, Korn is now visiting World of Tanks Blitz

When I was a teenager Korn seemed very intense, but ever since the nu-metal pioneers played a live concert in AdventureQuest 3D I've had second thoughts. But thankfully Korn is now collaborating with a much more intense game: World of Tanks Blitz.

The video for the US group's new single 'Finally Free' is set in the World of Tanks universe, and you can watch it above. As you can see, it's heavily tank themed. It's also laden with World of Tanks lore: a Captain is trying to make his way to Rock City in order to see Korn play, but he is met with some resistance along the way.

The collaboration is part of a Blitz Halloween event called Convergence which runs from October 16 until October 24, which will let players unlock Korn-themed cosmetics. It also ushers in the arrival of The Burning Games, which is a mode that has each player's HP slowly dwindle throughout the match: the only way to replenish it is to decimate other tanks (how else?).

In a statement, Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis sang World of Tanks' praises. "I really like World of Tanks Blitz. It’s true to the era, there is a lot of great tanks in there, and you don’t just jump on and start shooting," he said. "I think there is a connection between rock and video games because video games are intense and rock ’n’ roll music is intense. It seems like they have always gone hand in hand."

You can watch the full interview with the band below: