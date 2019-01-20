Guess the prices of website names in this hilarious browser game

Cybersquatting used to be something the internet really cared a lot about, but now that it’s managed mostly by corporations (who still charge you exorbitant prices for clutch names), we don’t care as much anymore. Well, we care when someone registers a goofy name like elderscrollsvihammerfell , or what have you.

Anyways, Domain Names are worth a lot now, and guessing how much they’re worth based on name alone is a fine art. Thus, from designer Martin O’Leary based on a tweet by designer Holly Gramazio, we have the game domain-pricing . It’s a shockingly compelling experience trying to guess which of two domain names costs more to buy. It’s an even more shocking experience seeing which domain names someone wants you to pay thousands of dollars for. Which is worth more, chickenroasting.com or consecrating.com? beasheepdog.com or merchantmade.com? What would you even do with beasheepdog dot com? Is it a website for furries? For dog training enthusiasts? Some kind of… sex… thing?

Anyways, go play it right now and laugh your butt off. It’ll be fun, I swear. See how long a streak of right answers you can get. My record is 10, but I have to stop now or they won't let me write news anymore.