GOG celebrate their fifth birthday with a build a bundle deal

By

Digital distribution store GOG is celebrating its fifth birthday, which is an impressive milestone for a service that sounds like it was named by somebody celebrating their first birthday. Rather than look to you expectantly, its owners have arranged their own party: a five week extravaganza of "promos, gifts, contests, and specials with a Grand Finale in the middle of October." The first is the Pick 5 Promo , letting your create a five-game bundle from the newer end of their catalogue.

The deal picks out 25 mostly-indie games, including psychedelic tunnel racer Dyad, turn-based zombie survival Zafehouse Diaries, and the Stephen King simulator Alan Wake, all around 80% off. The deal only works if you pick out five games, meaning the minimum overall price is $10, but, assuming you can find five games in the list that you don't already own, it's a potentially great deal.

As a separate bonus discount, you can also get System Shock 2 for $2.49 until tomorrow , 10 am BST.

The Pick 5 Promo will run until next week, September 16th.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
