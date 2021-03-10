Get Ancestors Legacy free with the new 'peasant edition'

Medieval RTS game Ancestors Legacy dropped its price a couple of years ago, back when developer Destructive Creations added a five-mission Slav campaign. If that wasn't enough to hook you, now there's a free version. Ancestors Legacy: Free Peasant Edition lets you play the multiplayer mode across all 17 of its maps as all four of its factions—the Vikings, Anglo-Saxons, Germans, and Slavs. You also get to play four missions from the Vikings campaign in singleplayer mode.

So yes, it is basically a fancy demo. Have you heard that videogame demos are making a comeback? But this has the added advantage of potentially revitalizing the multiplayer by bringing in some fresh blood, which would be nice for those diehards who've been hanging around since launch.

Ancestors Legacy: Free Peasant Edition is available on Steam. If you're interested in getting more things for zero dollars, here are the best free games.