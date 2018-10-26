Popular

Get a stick of 8GB DDR4-2400 RAM for just $54

By

A savings of around $20, compared to other 8GB modules.

The worldwide flash memory storage is coming to an end, and we're finally starting to see decent prices on the best RAM for gaming. Newegg currently has a stick of G.SKILL Aegis DDR4 RAM for $53.99, which is around $20 cheaper than what most other 8GB DDR4-2400 kits are currently going for. In fact, two of these would be cheaper than most other 16 GB (2 x 8GB) RAM kits.

This specific RAM module has a starting speed of 2400MHz, and a voltage of 1.2~1.35V. If you're one of the many people who had to stick with less RAM on a PC build because of high prices, this is a great opportunity to add a bit of extra performance to your desktop. You can buy it from the link below.

G.SKILL Aegis 8GB 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4-2400 | $53.99 (~$20 off)
This 8GB DDR4-2400 module is at a good price, and buying two is cheaper than most 16GB kits.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. 

Corbin Davenport

Corbin is a tech writer, browser extension developer, and web developer living in Georgia.
See comments