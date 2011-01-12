Gemini Rue has a launch trailer, is out next month

Gemini Rue is a neo-noir adventure game set in a dystopian future. It was one of the winners of last year's Student Showcase at the IGF. It's getting a full release next month and it's available to pre-order now. Watch the fantastic trailer below.

You play the role of two characters, ex-assassin Azriel and Delta Six, a man whose memory has been wiped by an unknown organisation. Their paths inevitably cross in an interstellar cyberpunk universe ruled by authoritarian governments and the malevolent Boryokudan crime syndicate. Gemini Rue will be released for digital download on February 24th, but pre-orders are available now on the Wadjet Eye site. A physical special edition of the game, with developer commentary and the full MP3 soundtrack, will be available for $24.99 until launch day. The Digital edition costs $14.99.