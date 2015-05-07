Fract OSC 4K gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.

As the textures in modern games grow ever more detailed and complex, the games that strip away that detail can feel exhilarating and fresh and more mysterious for their simplicity. That's the gist of Fract OSC, which is one part 1980s fantasy computer landscape (hi, Tron) and one part 1980s synthesizer landscape.

In other words, there's a lot of neon.

Fract OSC may have some problems with pacing and be oddly quiet for a game that's fundamentally about music, but its starkly colored world exudes atmosphere worthy of Pixel Boost. It also natively supports rendering at 4K, which is how we captured the images in this gallery.

