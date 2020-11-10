Fortnite's asking players if they'd pay a monthly subscription

Epic has been surveying Fortnite players in some detail about a subscription model that looks more-or-less ready to roll. The below image first appeared on reddit and details the offer to players.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Subsequent to which, several players shared similar images, with the major point of variation being the projected cost. Some ask players if they would pay $14/month (as above), while others asked about $16/month or $19/month. For the cost players gain access to battle passes (which currently set you back just under $10 every three months), a monthly outfit with an alternate style, 'back bling', a pickaxe, and 1000 V-bucks a month.

It's worth emphasising that the reason companies do surveys is to decide whether something's a good idea or not: this may well never happen. But online reaction so far, from the kind of people who post on Fortnite forums and Twitter anyway, is surprisingly positive, with only a few grumblers pointing out that this could potentially cost upwards of $200 a year.

I dip in and out of Fortnite: I've bought a few battle passes, and always thought they were decent value when I could put the time in. A subscription for a battle royale seems a much bigger ask, especially in an era where everyone already has a dozen entertainment subscriptions of various kinds. But maybe if your only game is Fortnite, a recurring charge for unseen cosmetics and currency makes sense.