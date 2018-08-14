Fortnite fans reckon its time rifts will close by the end of next week

Fortnite's latest season is all about the wild effects of the time rifts that appeared in the game's map, from teleporting burgers to the second coming of the dinosaurs. However, according to Fortnite Battle Royale Leaks , the same source which recently uncovered Fortnite's new heavy sniper rifle, those time rifts are closing.

According to tweets from the Fortnite data miner, the time rifts in Fortnite's sky will start closing later this week, and will totally vanish on or before Tuesday, August 21. After exploring the game's files, Fortnite Battle Royale Leaks also shared some images of the rifts at different stages of their impending closure:

Regarding to the Rift Shrinking on the 21st, That will be the date when the Rift Completely disappears. This is what the sky will look like on the on the 18th. 3 Days away from when its gone. pic.twitter.com/dDd1jCvivNAugust 12, 2018

Seems like that update today started the Rift to slowly shrink. Related to my last tweet, this is how the Rift will start shrinking. pic.twitter.com/70tNfnwYR4August 12, 2018

There's been no mention of the miniature rift portals located at ground-level around Fortnite's map, so those may well stick around after the sky is patched up. If you're wondering where to find them, check out our handy guide .

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.