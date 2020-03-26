Where to destroy three dog houses in Fortnite

Where are the Fortnite dog houses? Fortnite Chapter 2 week 6 is here, and Meowscles Mischief has another batch of challenges. This time, the furry jerk is getting revenge on some dogs. You're tasked with finding three dog houses and destroying them.

But where can one find dog houses in Fortnite? Check out my guide below for the answer. I've also devised a route so you can get this Fortnite Meowscles Mischief challenge ticked off as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Fortnite dog houses locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Conveniently enough, there are three dog houses total in Holly Hedges. You'll find one in the backyard of the white house at the south end, one at the yellow house on the northeast end, and then behind a brown house with a blue roof at the north end. That means, if you're lucky enough to get to each location first, you're already done.

But if someone gets to one of the dog houses before you, fear not. Certain other locations feature a single dog house. Holly Hedges is really the only place with three.

You'll find one in Salty Springs to the west. There's one at Lazy Lake in the northern portion of the area, in the front yard of the two smaller houses. At Retail Row, you'll find one at the yellow house and just across the street at the white/gray house. There's one at Frenzy Farm at the larger house.