Farewell, era of the novelty Assassin's Creed hoodie

The era of the novelty Assassin's Creed hoodie is coming to an end.

You know the type, a sweatshirt or light jacket made in the image of the top half of an assassin outfit. You see them most often around Halloween and at gaming conventions, and there was probably always one kid in your high school sporting the Creed's honorable robes of thermal insulation. Get down from there, Tyler! The trophy case isn't a Viewpoint!

I remember them because every time I see one, like the equally iconic N7 Mass Effect hoodie, I think, "Hey, I know that game!"

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

But while on hour 60 of Vahlalla, I realized most of that imagery has been stripped from or marginalized in the series. A couple odd side characters might wear the uniform, but it's no longer in the spotlight. A few years deep into the open world reboots and Ubisoft has backshelved that distinctive, classic look in favor of era-appropriate clothing.

Sure, Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla still feature hoods and murdering templars from the shadows, but none feature an outfit so readily recognizable as the Desmond Classic.

My Eivor looks more like a Dark Souls miniboss than an Assassin. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

A subtle cultural marker for most of the '10s is on the way out, like it or not. Hot Topic might some have left in the back and I'd wager every Goodwill in the US has one in stock before 2020 is through, but a wry scowl peeking out from below the curved beak of the original grey cowl on the box art, I can't imagine there's much life left in the AC hoodie beyond this last round of dads and grads. My young nephew and niece are growing up in Cassandra and Eivor's world, the washed out Ezio full-zip a relic from a forgotten age.

And so Time has once again slid their hidden wrist blade between the ribs of Culture. Requiescat in pace, novelty Assassin's Creed hoodie. We'll keep our eyes peeled for the Mall Templars.

Now for a long scroll to say goodbye.

(Image credit: Ubisoft / The Cosplays)

(Image credit: Ubisoft / Funidelia)

(Image credit: Ubisoft / Thinkgeek)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Image credit: Ubisoft / Spirit Halloween)

(Image credit: Ubisoft / Etsy user StudioScorpion)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)