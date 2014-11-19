Far Cry 4 users complain about lack of FOV slider, are revealed to be pirates

Ah, wondrous comeuppance. Far Cry 4 does have an FOV slider. Look, see, here's a picture of it:

See? You can slide that FOV all up about the place.

Far Cry 4 didn't have an FOV slider before it was released. It was part of a day one patch, distributed to all owners of the game. So what does it mean when some Far Cry 4 players start complaining about the lack of such an option? The game's creative director, Alex Hutchinson, summarises it succinctly:

PC players! If you're online complaining about the lack of FOV control ... You pirated the game. November 18, 2014

