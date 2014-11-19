Popular

Far Cry 4 users complain about lack of FOV slider, are revealed to be pirates

Ah, wondrous comeuppance. Far Cry 4 does have an FOV slider. Look, see, here's a picture of it:

FOV Time

See? You can slide that FOV all up about the place.

Far Cry 4 didn't have an FOV slider before it was released. It was part of a day one patch, distributed to all owners of the game. So what does it mean when some Far Cry 4 players start complaining about the lack of such an option? The game's creative director, Alex Hutchinson, summarises it succinctly:

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
