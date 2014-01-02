Fallout's classic catalogue removed from GOG due to rights issue [Update: Steam affected too]

All in all, a post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland wouldn't be a pleasant place, but it would bring a few benefits. One of them: a blissful lack of licensing laws and rights issues. That's in stark contrast to the here-and-now, where - in the distinctly unirradiated 21st century - DRM-free digital retailer GOG has been forced to remove the popular Fallout series from its shelves due to an ownership change that sees the classic RPGs now fully owned by Bethesda.

This is the (wait for it) fallout of the two-year legal battle between Bethesda and Interplay over the latter's Fallout MMO. The $2 million settlement , reached in January 2012, granted Bethesda all rights to a Fallout MMO, and secured the transfer of all Fallout IP after December 2013.

The transfer means GOG can no longer sell Fallout, Fallout 2 or Fallout: Tactics. Despite this, those who previously bought the games through the service will continue to be able to access their already purchased copy through the site. That includes those who secured a free copy, during GOG's recent giveaway .