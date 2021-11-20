Factory Town automates its way out of Early Access

After a pretty triumphant few years in Early Access, Factory Town has hit 1.0, bringing its unique brand of factory building to a satisfying conclusion. It's a cute little game that starts with villagers hauling resources by hand and ends with mass automation via conveyors, rails, pipes, and elaborate logistics filters.

Much more relaxed than something like Satisfactory or Factorio, but still complex enough to offer a challenge, Factory Town makes a great introduction to the genre. It's a cute game, and I'm looking forward to trying its full release after getting my hands on it at Fraser's recommendation back in 2019.

I said conclusion above, but solo developer Erik Asmussen says that "the plan is actually to keep working on this game full-time for the foreseeable future, which I'm able to do thanks to all the players who have supported the game so far." Asmussen says there are still features and miscellaneous improvements he'd like to add to the game, all of which will require balance work and bugfixing on their own.

You can find Factory Town on Steam.