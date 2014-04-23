EVE Fanfest 2014 schedule includes panels with physicists, actual cage matches

Even if you don't play EVE Online , it's a great game to read about because of all the weird things that happen in and around it. Most of that stuff happens in the game, but a lot takes place at CCP's annual EVE Fanfest in Reykjavik, Iceland, and EVE Fanfest 2014 already sounds like it will be pretty intense. The convention will include live cage matches, for example.

Today, CCP announced the EVE of Destruction event, in which the game's developers will take on Gunnar “Gunni” Nelson, an Icelandic mixed-martial artist (MMA). On Friday, May 2, 20:00 UTC, Gunni will take on 10 CCP staff members, one at a time, submitting one before moving on to the next. It shouldn't take long.

CCP Community Developer and coach for the CCP team Sveinn Kjarval, promises “flailing, half-strength maneuvers” from CCP members that will “possibly, eventually have a 2% chance at best of causing this human tornado of devastation to pause and laugh just long enough that we get super lucky.”

More serious things that will take place during EVE Fanfest 2014 include the official dedication of the World Within a World monument to EVE Online players in Reykjavik's harbor, a session with physicist Les Johnson about interstellar travel, and announcements regarding EVE Online, Dust 514, and EVE: Valkyrie .

The entire event will also be livestreamed on CCP's Twitch channel , and available to purchase in HD . Plus, you better believe we'll be at the event, covering the madness but (probably) not participating in cage matches. You can find the full EVE fanfest 2014 schedule in this PDF .