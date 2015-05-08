Europa Universalis IV: Common Sense expansion announced

As the UK recovers from its election hangover, so Paradox announces Common Sense. Don't worry, it's not another manifesto—instead, it's an expansion for historical war-'em-up Europa Universalis IV. Common Sense is all about expanding the role of religion and politics, two things that have never embroiled the world in conflict. Nope.

Here's a trailer:

And here's a feature list:

Parliaments: The English crown and other constitutional systems of government can now use their flexible system to pass laws through parliaments

National Churches: Protestant kingdoms can customize their new faith and make it a true partner to the throne.

New Religious Systems: Buddhism and Protestantism both get fresh coats of faith-based paint

New Options For Subject States: Once just tiny money faucets, recent expansions have made vassals and colonial nations more useful. Common Sense gives you new tools to exploit them or keep them in line

Government Ranks: As you invest in the development of your nation, you can climb from a small duchy to a major empire, unlocking new benefits.

New Government mechanics: Theocracies will have new actions and mechanics to highlight their unique character, and the Holy Roman Empire can create Free Cities

Common Sense will be available on June 9, and be accompanied by a free update of improvements and fixes.