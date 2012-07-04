End of Nations beta weekend starts July 20th

You know what's brilliant? Tanks. Hundreds and hundreds of tanks. And mechs. And aircraft. All fighting at once in a massive massive battle, the bigger the better. How big are we talking? How about 52 armies controlled by 52 players playing on the same map at the same time? If that sounds like your cup of tanks, then you'll be interested in End of Nations, Trion Worlds' enormous MMORTS. You're in luck too, because it starts beta this month.

The game's first beta weekend will run from Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd, and you can sign up by going to the End of Nations website. They'll also be handing them out on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

