Duke Forces mod combines Dark Forces and Duke Nukem 3D

Our old flat-topped friend Duke Nukem isn't just saturated with Reagan-era values and sexually transmitted diseases: apparently, his midi-chlorian count is through the roof as well.

The Duke Forces mod crams a heaping helping of LucasArts' 1995 first-person Star Wars shooter Dark Forces into Duke Nukem 3D. While I doubt Yoda would approve, this mod gives Duke a lightsaber, force-choke powers, and all sorts of Star Wars weapons to quell the alien invasion. This clearly won't bring balance to The Force, but it brings plenty of new fun to 3D Realms' classic shooter. You can see a video from a sample level above, and below watch Duke use his force choke on an unlucky alien.

Bestowing Duke with the power of the Dark Side isn't as simple as entering a console code. This is a full conversion mod (it even begins with an Star Wars-style opening text crawl) and you'll earn powers as you play. A lightsaber can be acquired early on, but it needs to be recharged so you'll still have to use guns. Luckily, there are lots of Dark Forces weapons like blaster pistols, Imperial repeaters, and thermal detonators, as well as plenty of stormtroopers to use them on.

You'll need a copy of Duke Nukem 3D to run Duke Forces, and there are download and installation instructions for the mod here.