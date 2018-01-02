Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma director says new game is 'under climax'

At the beginning of last year, esteemed game designer Hideaki Itsuno—who is best known for directing the likes Dragon's Dogma and Devil May Cry 2, 3 and 4—announced plans to "exert [himself] in order to announce a new game" at some stage in 2017. This didn't happen, however it seems the creator's next project is nevertheless well underway.

That's according to the man himself, who took to Twitter to update those interested in his as yet unannounced game.

Happy new year!I am sorry that I can not present a new project last year. The development of the project is now under climax. I am making a great game so please expect it.December 31, 2017

The above follows a similar apology Itsuno made to followers in the wake of last year's E3, where it was thought his new and elusive work might show face. Alongside his sentiments, Itsuno assured prospective players that work at that point was "progressing smoothly."

Last month, we learned that a Devil May Cry HD Collection is en route to PC later this year, however I'd personally love to see another main series entry too. I linked to Sam's interview with the Dragon's Dogma devs on bringing the 2012 RPG to PC the last time I reported on Itsuno's updates, but it's an interesting read and thus worth linking to again.