Daedalic's Dark Eye-set RPG Blackguards delayed to January 2014

This is a good week for delaying games, it seems. We've already had Watch Dogs and The Crew pushed back to the scrag-middle and scrag-end of 2014; now Daedalic's Dark Eye-set turn-based RPG Blackguards has met a similar fate. Admittedly, that's one game you might not have been following too closely, so here's a link to our preview from earlier in the year.

You might be more familiar with Daedalic for their visually sumptuous adventure games, such as Deponia, Memoria and The Whispered World - Blackguards will be their first tactical RPG as developers. Speaking about the delay, via press release, Senior Producer Kai Fiebig stated that "all the time we've gained now will be used to put as much effort as possible into improving the game. We'll optimize performance, implement new features and also polish the visuals," - which is pretty much exactly what you'd hope.

Blackguards will now launch in January.