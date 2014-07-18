Crypt of the Necrodancer trailer dances to the beat of a Steam Early Access release

I can't imagine a combination of words more targeted to my interests than "rhythm roguelike". Maybe "chicken ice cream", but that would be disgusting. Crypt of the Necrodancer, however, is a sublime game—tying turn-based dungeon crawling to the beat of a Danny Baranowsky soundtrack. Even better, it will be available at the end of the month, with the Early Access version launching on 30 July.

That surprises me. I've played the IGF version, and, even at that point, it felt pretty solid. It's been a good few months since that build, which means it'll be interesting to see what's left for the devs to do.

For more impressions, check out Chris's hands-on report .