Crowdfunding campaign seeks rescue of Homeworld license from THQ

TeamPixel , an independent web development and design studio, has launched an IndieGoGo campaign (via VG247 ) to gather funds for acquiring and continuing the Homeworld property from THQ after the company was fragmented and sold off at auction earlier this week. The drive lasts for 14 days and asks for $50,000 to "preserve access to one of the major landmarks in sci-fi and RTS gaming for fans both old and new."

As an "interactive media company specializing in web design, web development, desktop software, and mobile applications," teamPixel seems like an odd choice for an organization spearheading an effort to get hold of a venerable strategy franchise. The studio claims entering the games industry has always been its goal, and it believes the few small games it developed for local companies is proof enough of its dedication.

"Somehow, nearly 10 years later, fans are still waiting for the next installment of the Homeworld franchise," the IndieGoGo campaign's statement reads. "We here at teamPixel are tired of waiting for the next Homeworld game and would like to rally fans together to bring the franchise back. The THQ bankruptcy has given all of us a massive opportunity to put Homeworld back in the hands of gamers."

TeamPixel's plans—if successful—for Homeworld split into three outcomes: A re-release of Homeworld on Steam and Good Old Games, a mobile version for touch devices, and the development of Homeworld 3. "There are many more stories to tell and gameplay opportunities to experience in the Homeworld universe," the studio said of the latter. "We believe the franchise deserves a chance to tell more of its plot and to innovate its gameplay possibilities."

Sega purchased Homeworld developer Relic Entertainment during THQ's auction, but it's unknown if the license for the space RTS carried over in the transaction. Responding to PCGamesN , a representative said more information will arrive tomorrow, saying, "It is true that Sega took part in the bidding of all shares of THQ Canada, Inc. and THQ's IPs related to the titles developed by THQ Canada, Inc. Sega won the bid as the court announced and the deal will be closed tomorrow, after which Sega will release detailed information."