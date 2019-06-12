Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD remasters announced

Commandos 2, one of the best strategy games of the early '00s, is getting the remaster treatment. The titular squad will once again be flung behind enemy lines during World War 2, tasked with sneaking into bases, airfields and occupied cities to slit throats, steal plans and play dress-up.

Every mission of the real-time tactics game is a stealth puzzle, with the commandos significantly outnumbered. Disguises, distractions and good old fashioned murder are all necessary, with each of the nine commandos coming with their own unique talents. One of them is a dog. The best one.

Tropico publisher Kalypso acquired the series last year and is planning new games as well as remasters. Fellow real-time tactics game Praetorians is also getting a remaster, sending you off to batter people in Egypt, Gaul and Italy for the glory of everyone's favourite historical bully.

Coincidentally, Desperados, which was essentially Commandos but in the Wild West, is also returning. Chris took a train ride in Deperados 3 at E3, and it sounds like it's in safe hands with developer Mimimi Productions, which previously designed the thoroughly tricky Shadow Tactics.

Commandos 2 HD Remastered and Praetorians HD Remastered are both due out later this year.