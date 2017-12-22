Comcast and other ISPs in the US are planning rate hikes for 2018

Depending on where you live and what your contract status is, you might be facing a rate increase for internet service next year. Comcast, Cox, and others have begun notifying customers of new pricing, which will go into effect starting next month.

A post on the DSLReports forum outlines the new pricing from Comcast, as it applies to the Miami-Dade area in Florida. The same price increases will be rolled out in the Houston area as well, and presumably other territories across the US, though we haven't confirmed if certain territories will be exempt.

In general, prices are set to go up about $5. Comcast will also charge slightly more for modem rentals, bumping them up to $11 per month, and adding another $0.50 to late fees. Nothing astronomical, though it adds up over time—around $70 more per year, assuming no late fees.

Comcast Regional Vice President Ralph Martinez told the Houston Chronicle that it's raising prices because "the cost of doing business rises."

"You may also be aware that we pay increasing programming fees to offer the best in entertainment, news and sports and they are among our largest costs," Martinez added.

Comcast is not alone in charging more for internet and TV service. Digital Music News has a rundown of price hikes from other ISPs, including Frontier Communications, which is tacking on a $2 "internet infrastructure surcharge" onto most accounts.

"Beginning with this bill, customers not on an Internet Service term agreement, price protection plan or subject to other exclusions will be assessed a $1.99 per month Internet Infrastructure surcharge," a Frontier notice states.

Cox is also bumping up prices a few bucks on many of its services, according to another post on DSLReports by a user who lives in Phoenix, Arizona. As it relates to high-speed internet, a notice he received outlines the following changes:

Starter will change from $34.99 to $36.99.

Essential will change from $52.99 to $55.99.

Preferred will change from $67.99 to $71.99.

Preferred 100 will change from $72.99 to $76.99.

Premier will change from $79.99 to $82.99.

Digital Music News notes that these pricing announcements come just days after the FCC voted 3-2 to repeal net neutrality rules, though we don't see any obvious link between the two. Nevertheless, we'll be keeping a close eye on things to see what develops.