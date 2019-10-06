Co-founder of Serious Sam studio Croteam joins Google Stadia

(Image credit: Croteam)

One of the co-founders of Croteam, the Crotian studio behind the Serious Sam games and The Talos Principle, is joining the Google Stadia team.

Alen Ladavac, who has worked at Croteam for 25 years, including the last 14 as chief technology officer, said that Google's Stadia project was a "landmark undertaking".

"With a heavy heart, I've parted ways with my dear friends and colleagues at Croteam. I love you all, guys and girls, and I will never forget all the beautiful years I spent with you and fantastic things we've created," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"I'm super excited to announce that I'm starting at Google München, joining the awesome Stadia team to work on finally bringing gaming into the cloud. What was once deemed impossible, now is the reality—and I'm grateful for a chance to contribute to this landmark undertaking."

Google Stadia is set to launch at some point in November for $9.99 a month. Monthly subscribers will get regular free games, starting with Destiny 2: The Collection, and other games can purchased individually at a discount. Free membership starts next year, but you'll only be able to stream games up to 1080p at 60fps in stereo sound.

Thanks, Gamasutra.