Get Civilization 6 and every expansion and DLC ever released for just $50

Civilization 6 is brilliant—the best Civ game ever, in our estimation—but if you haven't made a move on it yet because you're waiting to see what happens with all the expansions and DLCs, it may finally be your time. 2K Games has put it all together in a big package called the Civilization 6 Anthology, and made the whole thing available for just $50.

That may sound a little steep for a game that's nearly five years old, but remember that Civilization 6 itself still goes for a healthy $60/£50/€60 at regular price on Steam. And you'll get a lot more than just that—here's the full list of what's included:

Civilization 6 (of course)

Civilization 6: Rise and Fall

Civilization 6: Gathering Storm

Civilization 6: New Frontier Pass (Maya and Gran Colombia Pack, Ethiopia Pack, Byzantium and Gaul Pack, Babylon Pack, Vietnam and Kublai Khan Pack, and Portugal Pack)

Vikings Scenario Pack

Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack

Australia Civilization and Scenario Pack

Persia and Macedonia Civilization and Scenario Pack

Nubia Civilization and Scenario Pack

Khmer and Indonesia Civilization and Scenario Pack



Simply put, if it's an officially released Civ 6 product, it's in this pack.

The big collection may finally signal the beginning of the end for Civilization 6. It's still tremendously popular—Steamcharts indicates it had an average concurrent player count of nearly 30,000 over the past 30 days—but it's also getting older, and the April update was the final free update of the current season. There may be more such updates to come, with fixes, tweaks, and small additions and changes, but it's possible that we've reached the end of new Civ and Scenario packs.

Associate producer Kevin Schultz also hinted that the end of the line has been reached on Twitter, called the Anthology the "FINAL Civ 6 experience." On the bright side, that could mean that the wheels are finally turning on that big Civilization 7 we've been dreaming of.

The COMPLETE, dare I say FINAL, Civ VI experience is here.What a trip. https://t.co/59geDGXYQu pic.twitter.com/GhLfVqbdh0June 9, 2021 See more

The Civilization 6 Anthology will be available at the introductory price on Steam and Epic until July 8. After that, it will go up to its regular $100 price.