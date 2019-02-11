Capcom has added a truckload of game soundtracks to Spotify

Spotify's selection of videogame soundtracks recently got a massive infusion of Japanese music thanks to the Capcom Sound Team, which has dumped tons of Capcom soundtracks, new and old, onto the streaming service. Spotify's a good destination for game soundtracks if you're looking for something like Uncharted or Skyrim, but if you're looking for music from Zelda or Final Fantasy or most other big Japanese series, you're out of luck. But Capcom, apparently, is all aboard the Spotify train, as pointed out by Twitter user Walt.

The Capcom Sound Team Spotify page includes some recent works, like Mega Man 11 and Street Fighter 5. But the exciting thing is how deep this catalog goes: there's tons of Monster Hunter and Phoenix Wright, just about every single Mega Man and Mega Man X soundtrack, Breath of Fire 1-3, Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike and Alpha 3... There are some one-offs like Okami, some remix albums, and special composed albums like "Monster Hunter The Jazz."

Most of the album names here are in Japanese, but thanks to the album art they're pretty easy to sort out. As great as the selection is already, there are obviously many more Capcom games out there, so I hope this is an ongoing process. Give me some of that chiptune Aladdin and Magical Quest, Capcom.

Unfortunately some of Capcom's albums are region-locked; in the US I couldn't find Monster Hunter World or any Resident Evil soundtracks on Spotify, but they are there. So is Dino Crisis, depending on you region. Try to play it and I get a "not available in your country" warning. So if you really want to explore Capcom's full offering, you'll have to hop onto a VPN and country surf. Hopefully there are no big licensing issues preventing these albums from being available everywhere eventually.