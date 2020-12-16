Calm down, everyone: Destiny 2's old Supers are not being vaulted

The Destiny 2 expansion Beyond Light introduced an all-new element to the game called Stasis. It's a manifestation of the Darkness, the opposite of the Light that powers all the super-stuff that Destiny's other Guardians can pull off, but for practical purposes it's ice: Stasis-wielders can use it to slow, freeze, and even shatter enemies.

As a new addition to the game, it offers a new and more flexible customization system that the existing Arc, Solar, and Void Supers, and in a recent interview with Polygon, game director Luke Smith said Bungie plans to "add more" customization options in the form of additional Aspects and Fragments leading into the Witch Queen expansion coming in fall 2021, opening the door to a wider range of Stasis builds.

He also said that Bungie would like to bring that same sort of flexibility to the older classes, saying, "We only want to have one central system for Supers," although he emphasized that Bungie has a lot on its plate right now, and so it's not something that's being actively pursued.

"I can totally imagine [it] in 'Luke Fantasyland'," he said. "You know, all the Supers using the same system, that sounds awesome. But also the Supers that we have in the game would be an edited list. It would be something that’s edited toward more identity than what we have today."

It seems that the "Fantasyland" part of the response was largely overlooked, though, because not long after the interview was published, Smith took to Reddit to make very clear that Bungie is not currently working on it.

"On a long enough time horizon, it sure would be sweet to have all of the Supers in Destiny use the same system," Smith wrote.

"The Stasis system is very cool and we like it. It's got more agency, flexibility, and freedom than the Destiny 2 & Forsaken system with their interlocked perks. Feels more like D1 in terms of agency, I like that much more. From a thematic/creative perspective, it sure would be sweet if the classes had strong gameplay identities instead of some of the homogeny that has steadily emerged. No plans to look at class homogeny right now. There are many other things to focus on."

Destiny 2 will be getting more guns in 2021, though, along with a new transmog system and (finally) full crossplay support.