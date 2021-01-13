Call of Duty: Warzone streamer wins the gulag while playing a recorder

Because there is never a shortage of new ways to pull off ridiculous feats in videogames, one Call of Duty: Warzone streamer managed to win a gulag match with nothing but a recorder. The accomplishment belongs to DeanoBeano, who finally bested the gulag after 90 minutes of utter failure.

The fact he pulled it off at all is utterly astounding, especially because the setup appears to be fairly simple. It seems like Deano is running a program in the background that maps certain notes to inputs in the game. From there, he plays distinct notes on the recorder to strafe, pan the camera, ADS, and shoot. Played in quick succession, the song sounds like the frantic backing track of an old black and white comedy. Judging by Deano's proficiency with this wacky input method and a few past streams playing Warzone and Black Ops - Cold War the same way, the practice is finally paying off.

In fact, he's pulled off some pretty impressive recorder kills in Cold War. Check out this Nuketown snipe:

I put down the recorder years ago after I was forced to play it in elementary school, but maybe I should have stuck with it so I too could pull off crazy stuff like this. If you're more of a percussionist, Deano also plays Cold War with a pair of Donkey Kong Jungle Beat bongos, which seems like it'd be easier and more impossible at the same time.

Watching Deano's clips makes me nervous for the people on the other end of his scope watching the killcam. The stuttery camera movements definitely give the first impression that a bot is playing or some sort of cheating software is in play. If only they knew it was just a streamer pushing the limits of musical instruments in video games.

In other Call of Duty news, Warzone is finally getting Nvidia DLSS support that should provide a welcome performance boost to those with an RTX card.