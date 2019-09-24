Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare gets a gritty story trailer

Captain Price and the gang are in pursuit of some stolen chemical weapons.

We recently had a chance to get a taste of some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer action courtesy of the weekend beta, but now it's time to start paying some attention to the campaign. To kick things off, Activision and Infinity Ward rolled out a new story trailer during Sony's State of Play livestream today, showcasing Captain Price and his special forces pals drawing the line wherever it needs to be.

We already have a pretty good idea of what's coming, in the broad strokes at least: World-threatening crises, moral conundrums, unsavory allies, violence a-plenty, and at least one epic mustache. The trailer doesn't get into details, but the video description says Price and his SAS lads will join up with the CIA and the Urzikstani Liberation Force to recover stolen chemical weapons, with battles taking place in London, the Middle East, "and other global locations." Sounds like a good time all around.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes out on October 25.

