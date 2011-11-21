Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 player scores world's jammiest knife kill

http://youtu.be/wqursCdSgEM

Given the sheer number of people who have died in warfare in the course of human history, it's fairly probable that soldiers have passed on in wildly random ways. Take this clip from Modern Warfare 3, pointed out to us by CVG . A knife is lobbed across a level, lands on a helicopter and then drops onto some unfortunate grunt below, like a particularly violent game of MouseTrap. Thing is, that's probably happened at least once during an actual war (minus the part where the knife phases through the steel wing of the chopper), which turns this clip from hilariously jammy to faintly disturbing.