Call of Duty: Elite still incoming. Activision "excited to do right by the PC gamers"

Call of Duty Elite is still coming to PC, Eurogamer report. Activision Producer, Noah Heller has been talking to the website about the stat tracking service, which currently supports Modern Warfare 3 on consoles, but not PC: "We're still working on it. We can't date it yet. It's a challenging piece of development."

Noah pointed out that he holds some loyalty towards our platform of choice. ""Back in the day I was a PC gamer myself. I cut my teeth on shooters on good, old fashioned Team Fortress 1. So I'm excited to do right by the PC players soon."

Call of Duty Elite lets players track their Modern Warfare 3 stats, and access all DLC and specialist playlists. There are also in-depth tuition videos to help players improve their skills. Console gamers are required to pay a subscription for the more advanced aspects of the service, including tournaments and clan capabilities.

A tweet back in November implied that we will be getting Elite on PC, and that it would be free. Whether our version will feature-identical to the console versions is yet to be announced. Heller was reluctant to confirm a release date.

"Unfortunately I can't give you a date at this time - look, it bums me out to say it," he concluded.