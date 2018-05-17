Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale mode confirmed

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event confirmed, as rumored, that the game will not have a "conventional campaign"—but will it feature a large-scale battle royale mode, complete with land, sea, and air vehicles from the previous games.

The mode, called Blackout, will feature a map 1500 times bigger than Nuketown, with characters, weapons, equipment, and parts of favorite maps drawn from throughout the history of Black Ops—including the cast of Zombies.

That's all that's been revealed so far, but I would expect that we'll hear a lot more about the new Blackout mode at E3, which will take place June 12-14. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is slated for release on October 12.