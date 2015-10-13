Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies mode does film noir

They've done World War 2, the Cold War, and even the moon, so the only setting left for COD's Zombies mode is, er, the 1940s again. But this time with a film noir theme. CODBLOPS 3's Zombies mode has been revealed in a new trailer, and it looks like some campy noir fun.

As usual, Treyarch and Activision have bagged some big voice talent: Ron Perlman, Heather Graham, Neal McDonough off Band of Brothers, and Jeff Goldblum. Or The Boxer, The Burlesque Dancer, The Corrupt Cop and The Shitty Magician, respectively. They're all horrible assholes who probably deserve to be munched by zombies, but they're also pretty great characters, at least based on the above trailer. Here's a bit more on the returning mode, from the YouTube description:

"Shadows of Evil introduces four unwitting characters who must uncover the secrets and challenges laid out for them by a shadowy figure, who offers them a path to redemption. Jeff Goldblum, Heather Graham, Neal McDonough, and Ron Perlman star in “Shadows of Evil,” a new survival co-op experience only available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Unravel the secrets and explore a massive 1940s, film noir-inspired world in the deepest Zombies experience to date."

Black Ops 3 is out November 16, and you'll be able to jump straight to the final campaign mission, if you like.