Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 players will get Call of Duty Elite free

Activision announced today that the Call of Duty Elite service will be free for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 players when the game launches on November 13. Formerly a premium subscription service for players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the service will be integrated into Black Ops 2 and allow all players to enjoy features like stat tracking, clan support, Zombies tracking, and social sharing for no extra charge.

The free Elite service will not retroactively include premium features for Modern Warfare 3 , though stat tracking and player information will be free to all. But why go free now? Says Activision Publishing CEO, Eric Hirshberg: “What we have realized is that several of the Call of Duty Elite services which are currently only available to our premium members for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 are things that would further unite, engage, and delight our player community. So we are going to make them free for Call of Duty: Black Ops II.” Guess that means MW3 players were just too united, engaged, and delighted for free Elite service.