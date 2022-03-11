Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fantasy-inspired spinoff of Borderlands, so expect looting, shooting, and execrable / hilarious one-liners. Inspired as much by D&D as the older Borderlands instalments, the sprawling open world shooter is almost upon us: it releases later this month.

The Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release date is March 25, to be precise, and it's already possible to pre-order the game from a variety of online storefronts. Do keep in mind that it's an Epic Games Store exclusive, so if you do buy a code from a third-party seller, you'll still be redeeming it on Epic. If you're a stickler for keeping everything neatly in your Steam library, expect the game to release there in a year from now.

Keeping things simple is the fact that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands isn't getting a physical boxed release in Australia, so you won't be buying the game from JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, or Amazon. Given that most boxed PC games are just a code in a plastic box, it's no great loss.

Cheapest Tiny Tina's Wonderlands prices in Australia

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ Fanatical | AU$89.95 AU$75.55

As is starting to be the pattern, Fanatical is the cheapest way to buy Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in Australia, though only by the skin of its teeth, as you'll see below. The 'Chaotic Great Edition', which adds a season pass and the Dragon Lord Pack bonus content, is AU$100.75.



Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ Green Man Gaming | AU$89.95 AU$75.76

Literally a single cent more expensive than Fanatical, which is pretty funny. If you've already got a Green Man Gaming account, every purchase earns you "XP" towards awards, so if that matters to you, this is obviously the better option. The 'Chaotic Great Edition', which adds a season pass and the Dragon Lord Pack bonus content, is AU$100.75.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ Humble Store | AU$89.95

No general discount on the Humble Store, but you do get AU$4.10 cashback, meaning you'll have that amount credited to your Humble Store account. Not as tempting as the discounts offered above perhaps, but may be appealing if you're in the habit of purchasing from the Humble Store. The 'Chaotic Great Edition' is AU$100.75.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ Epic Games Store | AU$89.95

If for some reason you'd prefer to just not save any money, buying it direct from the Epic Games Store is one option. The deluxe 'Chaotic Great Edition' is AU$119.95.

Prices could vary slightly ahead of launch, but it's doubtful. As for post-launch, that's when prices will likely start to fluctuate; check back and we'll keep this page updated.